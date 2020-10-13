The Ghana-China economic and cultural week kicked off online on Monday, with officials, scholars, and businessmen of the countries expected to discuss a wide range of topics on strengthening bilateral ties.

“This is the time for our two countries to assess the relationship over the past 60 years, and think about what to focus on in the next 60 years,” Zhu Jing, charge d’affaires of the Chinese embassy in Ghana, told an opening ceremony.

Ghanaian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation Charles Owiredu underscored the need for the two countries develop stronger bilateral relations.

“Ghana-China relations can ride on the back of the new normal (amid the COVID-19 pandemic) and become the blueprint for other bilateral and multilateral relations on the continent,” Owiredu said.

The event was being held online due to the pandemic.