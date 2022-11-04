Ghana Chocolates make impressive Show at WineX 2022 in South Africa

Ghana’s chocolate brands are gradually on the ascension to a competitive global level at par with Global chocolate brands on the world market.

This was witnessed through rare reviews of patrons at the just ended WineX wine show in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Selected Artisanal and commercial chocolatiers from Ghana were the biggest attraction at the WineX 2022 show with over 3000 guests over the Three-day festival from October 26 to October 28, 2022, at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Ghanaian Chocolate Brands represented were Bioko Treats, Nissi Chocolates, KABI Chocolates, Gablin Chocolates, 1957 Chocolates, Allsave Chocolates, Sekoe Chocolates, Niche Chocolates, Honico and Adansi Sweets Chocolates.

This groundbreaking Trade Mission was realized through the partnership of Duam Communications and Jon Williams Consult together with the WineX organization.

The objective of the Mission was to foster a stronger Trade and Economic relations between South Africa Wine Industry and Ghana Cocoa and Chocolate industries.

Mr Bill Bedzrah, the Corporate Business Manager of JON Williams Consult and the Head of the Trade Delegation to WineX 2022 said “in the competitive world of Cocoa Confectionaries, European Brands owned by Multinational Companies have consistently monopolized the industry in Africa and we must work as Africans to change this dominant position of the European Chocolate Brands in Africa.”

Mr Bedzrah said the success of the Mission would not have been possible without the invaluable collaboration with Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the South African High Commission in Accra whose support and facilitation enabled the success of the Trade Mission to South Africa.

Mr. Michael Fridjhon, the CEO of WineX, speaking on the quality and richness of Ghana chocolates commended high quality and flavours of Ghanaian Chocolates ranging from exotic ginger, coconut and almond varieties which blends and pairs seamlessly with the South African wine varietals.

“The perfect symbiotic wine pairing condiment,” he said.

Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, the CEO of GEPA encouraged the Ghanaian Chocolatiers delegation to the Trade Show to aspire beyond Ghana and take advantage of international exhibitions for growth as seen with the brands selected to participate in 2022.

Mr. Samuel Dentu, the Deputy CEO of GEPA, said the partnership would be the launchpad and the gateway to break into the South African market in the hopes of pre-positioning Ghanaian Brands at the peak of consumer preference in anticipation of the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.

Madam Evelyn Okuley, the Allsave Chocolates CEO, after participating in the Trade Show in Johannesburg, expressed her utmost gratitude to GEPA for their foresight in seeking new markets for Ghanaian Chocolatiers in South Africa and expressed the hope her business would capitalize on this opportunity to establish brand presence in South Africa within the next few months.

Madam Gladys Amoah, a Representative of Niche Chocolates, reiterated the enviable position Ghana Cocoa Products hold in the Global Market and expressed optimism of Niche Chocolates exploring the African Market as a dominant brand.

Mr. Eric Agbozo, the CEO of SEKOE Chocolates, said access to funding and technical challenges facing Artisanal Chocolatiers in Ghana as a barrier to growth and competition on the global market.

He called on various stakeholders in Ghana, especially the financial sector, to create targeted financial facilities and products that would grant easy and affordable access to financing growth of SMEs in Ghana.

He expressed the hope that the government through GEPA would continue to support such Trade Missions abroad to showcase the best of Ghanaian products.

With consumers and patrons of WineX thronging the Ghanaian Chocolatiers Stands, one unique cocoa product produced by Mr. Dickson Birikorang of HONICO brand, a Cocoa Butter Spread and Paste dazzled the taste palate of South Africans with a creative blend of Cocoa, Honey, Tiger nuts and Turkey Berries to create an authentic wildly delicious Chocolate paste with a dual purpose as a chocolate drink or condiments for bread and pastries.

The Ghanaian Chocolatiers also called on the Ghanaian consumers back in Ghana to seek and patronize Made in Ghana Chocolates as a patriotic duty and thus contributing in a small way to the economic development of Ghana.