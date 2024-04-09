Ghana Christian High International School Tops All At Dunkfest

Reputable educational institution, Ghana Christian High International School (GCHIS) demonstrated brilliance in the just ended Dunkfest at the Association International School, Airport in Accra.

The school emerged tops in both the boys and girls categories in an event which saw boxing greats professor Azumah Nelson, Joseph King Kong Agbeko, former IBF Bantamweight champion , Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana and head of Diplomats , Maher Kheir witnessing the keenly contested games.

They finished tops ahead of Association International School (AIS) and Galaxy in the girls category.

AIS and Faith Montessori followed in that order.

Dunkfest is a premier entertainment basketball tournament for young athletes with an affinity for hooping to compete and showcase their skills,from ankle-breaking crossovers to jaw-dropping dunks.

The event provided an opportunity to discover talents and create a battleground where the best will come and prove themselves.

It was followed up by a spectacular musical concert featuring high profile artistes like King Promise, Wendy Shay , Olive the Boy, Dance God, Militant Dance Family, among others.

The Party on the field event was in partnership with Association International School, Mullar Sound System, GISSA, 3Music TV, Front Back