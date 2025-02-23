Ghana Civil Service Strike Escalates Over Neutrality Dispute, Government Appeals for Resolution

Ghana’s Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has doubled down on its nationwide strike, now in its fifth day, insisting the labor action is not a challenge to presidential authority but a defense of civil service neutrality.

The association, representing thousands of public sector workers, is demanding the removal of Samuel Adom Botchway as Acting Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry, arguing his political ties breach a landmark 2017 Supreme Court ruling barring civil servants from partisan activities.

In a statement issued after an emergency National Executive Council meeting in Accra, CLOGSAG Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo clarified the strike—launched February 20—stems from concerns over Botchway’s status as a “politically exposed person,” which they claim undermines constitutional principles of anonymity and professionalism in public service. “This is not about contesting the President’s appointment powers under Article 195,” Addo stressed. “It is about upholding the Supreme Court’s directive to insulate civil service roles from political influence.”

The government, however, has dismissed the strike as legally untenable. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State for Government Communications, urged CLOGSAG to return to negotiations, emphasizing the disruption’s impact on citizens. “Public officers are paid by taxpayers to serve, not to halt services over disputes that lack clear legal grounding,” he told reporters.

The standoff echoes a 2022 clash when CLOGSAG opposed Henrietta Lamptey’s appointment as Registrar, alleging procedural irregularities. That case remains unresolved in the High Court, where the association seeks a ruling to formalize the Births and Deaths Registry as a civil service institution, requiring input from the Head of Civil Service in future appointments.

Analysts note the recurring conflict underscores deeper tensions between Ghana’s political class and civil service institutions. Critics argue successive governments have blurred lines between administrative roles and partisan loyalty, eroding public trust. “When civil service appointments become politicized, it jeopardizes the machinery of governance,” said Accra-based governance expert Dr. Ama Serwah. “This strike isn’t just about one official—it’s about systemic integrity.”

As the deadlock persists, citizens report mounting delays in accessing birth and death certificates, vital for education, healthcare, and legal processes. With CLOGSAG vowing to continue the strike until Botchway is ousted, pressure builds on the government to address neutrality concerns or risk prolonged service paralysis. The impasse also raises questions about the judiciary’s role: with the 2022 case still pending, stakeholders warn delayed rulings exacerbate institutional friction.

For now, Ghana’s civil service remains a battleground between political prerogative and bureaucratic independence, with thousands of public workers—and the citizens relying on them—caught in the crossfire.