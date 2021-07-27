Ghana Civil Service Week Celebration and Awards slated for August

The Ghana Civil Service, under the auspices of the Office of the President will from Wednesday, August 5 to 13, celebrate, the 2021 Civil Service Week Celebration and Awards Ceremony.

The event is to celebrate how the Service kept the administrative machinery of the State running amid a global pandemic (COVID-19), underscoring its adaptive and agile nature.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the celebration would be on the theme, “Economic Transformation amid Covid-19 Pandemic: The Responsibilities of an Adaptive Civil Service.”

It said the celebration sought to recognise the strategic importance of employees of the Civil Service to national development and to honour their dedicated and selfless service to the public and citizens of Ghana.

The statement said it would celebrate gallant civil service staff and show appreciation for their dedication to work, deepen the trust of citizens in the Civil Service and the public sector in general.

“It is also to sensitise the private sector and citizens on the activities of the Ghana Civil Service, and identify areas of collaboration/partnership, and engage citizens of Ghana with the view to soliciting feedback for policy formulation.”

The statement said the week would also allow civil servants to network, exchange experiences or ideas and upgrade their skills on emerging global reforms in public policies and programmes and foster unity and togetherness among them.

It said the celebration would be marked with a Press Launch on Thursday, August 5, Christian and Muslim thanksgiving on Friday, August 6, both at the CLOGSAG Auditorium, and a Public lecture on Tuesday, August 10.

It said, there would also be an open day on Wednesday, August 11, at the Ministries and Departments, and outreach at the Forecourt of CLOGSAG Welfare Shop.

The statement said on Thursday, August 12, there would be a clean-up exercise at the Ministries enclave, Tema Station and Kinbu Road, and health screening at the CLOGSAG Auditorium.

The awards ceremony would take place on Friday, August 13, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

“There would be health screening throughout the week celebration at the forecourt of the CLOGSAG Auditorium. This is a service-wide programme and will involve all Ministers, Chief Directors, Directors and all staff of the various Ministries and Departments in the Civil Service. The public, private sector, academia, the media and civil society organizations will also play a vital role in the celebration,” it said.