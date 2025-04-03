Ghana Civil Society Demands Auditor-General’s Removal Over Alleged Misconduct

Ghana’s Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has formally petitioned President John Mahama to initiate constitutional proceedings for the removal of Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, citing alleged violations of the 1992 Constitution and misuse of office.

The petition, filed on April 3, 2025, accuses Asiedu of failing to comply with Supreme Court directives, unlawfully retaining public funds, and overstepping parliamentary authority.

ASEPA Executive Director Mensah Thompson stated the group invoked Article 187(13) of Ghana’s constitution, which outlines a removal process similar to that of a Chief Justice. The petition alleges Asiedu colluded with the Audit Service Board to undermine Parliament’s oversight role, abused discretionary powers, and violated procurement laws. “These actions erode public trust in an institution critical to combating corruption,” Thompson said.

President Mahama’s office has not yet responded to the petition. The Auditor-General, appointed in 2022, oversees audits of Ghana’s public accounts, which recently exposed $1.2 billion in mismanaged funds. His office declined to comment on the allegations.

Legal experts emphasize the rarity of such petitions. The constitution requires the president to refer the matter to a committee for investigation if prima facie evidence exists. A similar process in 2006 led to the resignation of then-Auditor-General Edward Dua Agyemang amid procurement fraud claims.

ASEPA’s move highlights escalating tensions between Ghana’s civil society and state institutions over accountability. The Auditor-General’s office, designed to operate independently, has faced scrutiny for years. In 2023, a report by Transparency International ranked Ghana 72nd out of 180 countries on its Corruption Perceptions Index, noting stagnant progress despite anti-graft pledges.

The petition arrives as Ghana implements a $3 billion IMF loan program requiring governance reforms. President Mahama, reelected in 2024 on an anti-corruption platform, now faces pressure to balance due process with public demand for transparency. Critics argue that politicizing the Auditor-General’s removal could destabilize an institution vital to fiscal oversight.

Historically, Ghana’s Audit Service has struggled with resource gaps and political interference. A 2021 parliamentary review found 40% of audit recommendations were ignored by state agencies. ASEPA’s allegations, if proven, could signal systemic flaws in enforcing accountability.

The case also tests Ghana’s democratic resilience amid regional instability. Neighboring countries like Nigeria and Sierra Leone have recently grappled with high-profile corruption scandals, underscoring the delicate balance between oversight and executive authority in West Africa. As Ghana navigates this challenge, the outcome may redefine the boundaries of institutional accountability in one of the region’s most stable democracies.