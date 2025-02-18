Ghana Clears Fourth Debt Payment, Preps GH₵9.7 Billion for Next Deadline

Ghana’s government has fulfilled its fourth coupon payment under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), injecting GHS6.08 billion in cash to bondholders as part of efforts to stabilize its restructured debt obligations.

The payment, confirmed on Monday by Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu, signals an attempt to rebuild trust with investors after years of economic turbulence.

A separate GHS3.46 billion Payment-In-Kind (PIK) tranche was also credited to bondholders’ securities accounts, aligning with terms outlined in the DDEP agreement. The moves come amid heightened scrutiny of Ghana’s debt management strategy, particularly after the country defaulted on international bonds in 2022 and entered a $3 billion IMF bailout program.

In a proactive step, the Finance Ministry has earmarked GHS9.7 billion in a dedicated Debt Service Recovery Account—a “sinking fund”—to cover the fifth DDEP coupon due in mid-2025. The allocation, Kwakye Ofosu stated, reflects President John Mahama’s “unwavering commitment” to honoring debt terms despite persistent fiscal pressures.

Analysts view the payments as critical to calming jittery markets. Ghana’s DDEP, launched in 2023 to slash unsustainable domestic debt, initially sparked backlash from pensioners and institutional investors forced to accept steep losses. However, consistent coupon settlements could help the government argue that its restructuring plan is on track.

Kwakye Ofosu hinted at further measures to “strengthen transparency” in the upcoming 2025 budget, though details remain sparse. Critics, however, urge caution. “Meeting DDEP deadlines is a start, but Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio still hovers near 85%,” noted economist Nana Ama Agyemang. “Without deeper reforms—like curbing wasteful spending—these payments are just buying time.”

The government’s next test looms in July 2025, when the fifth coupon falls due. For now, bondholders may breathe easier, but broader questions about fiscal discipline linger. As one Accra-based trader put it: “Paying debts is good. Not accumulating unpayable ones would be better.”