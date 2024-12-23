Ghana Clinches Maiden WAFU B U17 Girls Cup Title in Thrilling Penalty Shootout Win Over Nigeria

The inaugural WAFU B U17 Girls Cup final at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram concluded in dramatic fashion on Sunday, with Ghana emerging as champions after a tense 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Nigeria.

Both teams entered the final brimming with confidence following impressive performances throughout the tournament. Ghana took an early lead in the first half when Gertrude Amoafo found the back of the net after 14 minutes. The Black Maidens extended their advantage five minutes later, as Priscilla Mensah doubled the lead to put Ghana firmly in control.

Nigeria, however, responded just before the halftime whistle, pulling a goal back in the 40th minute to reduce the deficit and set up an exciting second half. Ghana remained resolute in defense but suffered a lapse in concentration 12 minutes before the final whistle, allowing Nigeria to equalize and send the match into extra time.

With no winner emerging after extra time, the match was decided by a penalty shootout. Ghana converted all five of their spot kicks, while Nigeria missed one, handing Ghana the title.

The win crowned the Black Maidens as the first-ever champions of the WAFU B U17 Girls Cup, following a thrilling and nerve-wracking contest.