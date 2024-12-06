Ghana Closes Land Borders and Deploys Military Personnel for Electoral Security

Ahead of Ghana’s highly anticipated December 7 General Elections, the Ministry of the Interior has announced the temporary closure of all land borders to safeguard the integrity of the elections.

The closure, effective immediately, will last until 6:00pm on Sunday, December 8, 2024. This measure is aimed at preventing any security threats or illegal movements that could disrupt the electoral process.

The Ministry has urged all citizens and travelers to cooperate with security agencies enforcing this directive, which is crucial in ensuring a smooth and peaceful election day.

In addition to this, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have started deploying personnel to assist the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in maintaining law and order during the elections. A press release from the GAF, dated December 7, confirmed that the military’s role would be limited to providing standby support at designated locations, with no personnel stationed at polling stations.

Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director-General of Public Relations for GAF, assured the public that the military’s presence was a precautionary measure and would only be activated upon the request of the Ghana Police Service. He emphasized that the primary responsibility for election security lies with the GPS, and the military is there to support as needed.

The GAF encouraged all Ghanaians to peacefully exercise their voting rights and cooperate with security personnel to ensure the elections proceed without incident. They reiterated their commitment to protecting the nation’s sovereignty and upholding the integrity of the electoral process.