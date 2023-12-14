Ghana Club100 Lists MTN As No Two

MTN Ghana has been adjudged the Number Two Company of the Year at the 20th edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards ceremony held at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

In addition, MTN Ghana was ranked the Number Three Company in Ghana for its Corporate Social Investments (CSI). The telco also received a special recognition for its consistent participation in the prestigious Ghana Club 100 for two decades, exemplifying a relentless commitment to excellence, cementing its legacy as a cornerstone of Ghana’s economic success.

Commenting on the awards, Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana said, “the awards are a validation of our continuous effort to innovate and remain competitive in a dynamic and ever-evolving industry. It reaffirms that we are on the right track in our quest to embrace modern technology that will be of benefit to our customers”.

“MTN Ghana will continue to play its role in the nation’s economic growth, social progress and digital inclusion,” he added.

Receiving the awards, Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer (CCSSO), thanked the organizers and reiterated MTN’s commitment to creating shared value through our sustainability, diversity and inclusion initiatives in the country. Adwoa dedicated the awards to all stakeholders, customers and employees of MTN Ghana.

The 20th edition of the Ghana Club 100 awards celebrates decades of resilience, innovation and excellence demonstrated by Ghanaian businesses across strategic sectors, including agriculture and agribusiness, financial services, ICT, infrastructure, petroleum, mining services, manufacturing, tourism, health, and education.

The awards sought to recognise the best 100 companies who contributed to the growth of the country’s economy in various capacities in the year under review. The theme for this year was“Accelerating Economic Growth: Amplifying Ghana’s Global Market Footprint through African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).“