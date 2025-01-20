Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey Urges President Mahama to Declare State of Emergency Over Illegal Mining

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has called on President John Dramani Mahama to urgently declare a state of emergency over illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey, which has seen a troubling rise due to perceived leadership inaction.

The coalition, led by convener Kenneth Ashigbey, expressed concern over the increasing exploitation of the country’s natural resources by illegal miners, especially in critical water bodies.

In a statement, the coalition linked the rise in illegal mining to recent tragic events in Ntrotroso and Obuasi, where deadly clashes linked to mining disputes have further escalated the crisis. The coalition highlighted these incidents as a stark reminder of the growing threat galamsey poses to national security, environmental sustainability, and the well-being of local communities.

“The tragic incidents at Ntrotroso and Obuasi are a timely reminder that this problem is an explosive threat to national security and cohesion,” the statement said. It further urged the president to take decisive action by declaring a state of emergency on the country’s water bodies, which have been heavily impacted by illegal mining activities.

The coalition demanded the immediate deployment of military forces to clear all illegal miners from water bodies, asserting that mining on these water sources is illegal. It also called for the cancellation of all active and planned mining concessions within river buffers and the halting of mining activities within a 100-meter radius of rivers and streams.

“The President must implement the full force of Act 995 without fear or favour of political colour and status in society,” the statement read, emphasizing the need for strict enforcement to curb the growing menace.

Furthermore, the coalition called for the revocation of mining permits in protected forest reserves, particularly in globally significant biodiversity areas (GSBAs), which are the primary sources of many of Ghana’s water bodies.

While expressing openness for dialogue on addressing illegal mining, the coalition stressed the urgency of decisive action to preserve the country’s natural resources and protect future generations from the damaging effects of galamsey.

Below is the full statement…

The urgency to address the galamsey menace was significantly heightened following alarming reports in August 2024 from the Ghana Water Company Limited. These reports indicated a severe deterioration in water quality, with turbidity levels reaching 14,000 nephelometric turbidity units (NTU) at the Sekyere Hemang Water Treatment Plant, far exceeding the maximum permissible level specified by the WHO of 5NTU for processing.

In September 2024, a coalition comprising Media Coalition Against Galamsey, labour organisations, civil society groups, business groups, academia, professional bodies, faith-based organisations, youth groups, and others united to form the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey. This Coalition aimed to create a unified platform for constructive advocacy against this critical issue.

Our efforts led to the government suspending the operationalisation of L.I. 2462 and introducing enhanced measures, including deploying 100 military officers to protect selected water bodies and enforcing the arrest of illegal miners. We also secured the signing of a pledge to fight Galamsey by eight of the presidential candidates, including His Excellency President John D. Mahama, at the just-ended national elections.

Despite these efforts, since the December 2024 elections, we have witnessed a further decline in the situation. The perpetrators have exploited perceived leadership and governmental silence on the matter, leading to an increase in illegal mining activities. The tragic incidents at Ntrotroso and Obuasi a few days back, – whatever will be the outcome of an official independent investigation called by HE President Mahama, which we fully support – are a timely reminder that this problem is an explosive threat to national security and cohesion.

While we acknowledge the government’s mention of the need to address galamsey in its first 120-day agenda, we are deeply concerned about the pace of action. We have formally written to His Excellency the President, urging for an immediate CEASE-AND-DESIST ORDER to all illegal miners and regulatory bodies. This decisive measure is crucial to demonstrate the government’s commitment to combating this menace and protecting our environment, especially as comprehensive strategies are being developed.

We will launch additional advocacy initiatives in the coming weeks. We urge all Ghanaians and political leaders to remain steadfast in this fight. The urgency of addressing this issue now is greater than ever.

We are open for discussion to resolve the issue of illegal and irresponsible mining; however, our position remains:

The President must declare a state of emergency over our water bodies & get the military to clear

everyone found on the water bodies (mining on the water bodies is illegal)

All planned and active mining concessions overlapping with river buffers should be abrogated, and

all mining activities within 100 meters buffer of all rivers and streams should be halted immediately

by the President. Failure of which the President must implement the full force of Act 995 without

fear or favour of political colour and status in society.