Ghana Comes Second At MGI Scrabble Grand Slam

Ghana was second at the maiden edition of MGI Scrabble Grand Slam which took take place at Golfview Hotel & Suites, Ikeja GRA from October 14 – 16, 2022 in Nigeria.

Jighere Wellington, a Grand Master from Nigeria emerged winner. He said his target is to become a world champion again.

A total of 28 players competed for the Grandmaster title and a whopping cash prize of one million naira (N1,000,000), the biggest top prize for an individual Scrabble tournament in the country since 2017 was at stake.

The Top 16 players on the MGI YTD ranking system competed as well as the Highest ranked female player on the MGI YTD ranking system, 5 wildcard recipients, and 6 international guest players participating.

Top players from round the world onfirmed their participation in the maiden edition of the MGI Scrabble Grand Slam, like Bukunmi Afolayan – Highest ranked female

The players came from Nigeria UK, USA,, Liberia, Gambia and Ghana represented by Charles Tachie-Menson and Stanley Ubiedi.

All international guest players paid a sum of USD250 to register for the event.

The total prize pool for the event is estimated at N2.2M. The winner went home with a star prize of 1,000,000 Naira.

Scrabble GO partnered with MGI to livestream the MGI Scrabble Grand Slam on its Twitch channel – www.twitch.tv/scrabble. Will Anderson was in charge alongside other guest commentators from around the world.

The organisers put up an amazing tournament, an experience for the privileged participants.