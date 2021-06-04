Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta
Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance, says the government is committed to instituting policies and programmes that would provide equal opportunities for the youth to aid their growth and development.

He said the youth were the backbone of the country’s economic growth, and therefore, it was necessary to empower them to achieve this aim.

He was speaking, in Tamale, at a Springboard Youth Dialogue, which was organised by the Springboard Road Show Foundation (SRSF).

It was on the theme; “Repositioning – Bouncing Back from COVID-19 and Finding Opportunities”.
The event was a motivational and personal development programme that brought together selected young people from the Northern Region for mentorship.

Mr Ofori-Atta, who was the Guest Speaker at the event, noted that as part of Ghana’s plans to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Ghana Cares Obatanpa” programme was being rolled out to drive the country’s economic growth for the next three years.

He advised the youth to take advantage of this initiative and other interventions such as the African Continental Free Trade Area(AfCTA) to enhance their livelihoods.

“We need to create an enabling ecosystem for the youth which will empower them to be part of the nation’s economic transformation agenda, and these and many other interventions will do just that”.

The Finance Minister encouraged the youth to leverage technology and digitisation to take up opportunities to develop businesses that would guarantee their wellbeing.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleWorks and Housing Minister lauds Axim sea defence project Contractor
Next articleWe need active collaboration to curb perennial flooding
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here