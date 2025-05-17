Ghana Community Health Nurses Demand Better Support Amid Neglect Claims

Community Health Nurses across Ghana have called for improved incentives and working conditions to enhance healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The appeal was made during the National Special Delegates Conference in Sunyani, themed “Welfare and Condition of the Community Health Nurse in the CHPS Programme: Achieving Quality Universal Health Coverage.”

Esther Frimpomaa Bamfo, National President of the Community Health Nurses Association (CoHNAG), highlighted systemic challenges, including delayed promotions, inadequate logistics, and poor accommodation. “Our members face neglect. How can we deliver quality care when our welfare is ignored?” she stated. Bamfo criticized the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for failing to support nurses during health crises: “When my people fall sick, GHS turns its back on them. This treatment is unacceptable.”

Dr. Prince Quarshie, Bono Region Deputy Director of Public Health, acknowledged the concerns: “We recognize nurses’ sacrifices. The GHS is prioritizing better incentives and resource allocation to address these gaps.” Bono Regional Minister Joseph Addae Akwaboa echoed this commitment: “Government will engage stakeholders to ensure conducive working environments and timely incentives.”

Despite assurances, nurses remain cautiously optimistic. The Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) initiative, vital for universal health coverage, relies heavily on these frontline workers. However, persistent issues like understaffed clinics and insufficient medical supplies threaten progress.

The conference underscored the urgent need to align policy promises with actionable reforms, as Ghana strives to meet its universal health coverage targets by 2030.