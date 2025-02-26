Ghana Completes Major Tema Motorway Upgrade with Japanese Backing

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has formally certified the completion of the second phase of the Tema Motorway Interchange, a critical infrastructure project financed by Japan and constructed by Tokyo-based JFE Engineering Corporation.

The upgrade, aimed at alleviating chronic traffic congestion and bolstering regional trade corridors, was officially handed over to Ghana’s Ministry of Roads and Highways on December 2, 2024, marking a milestone in the country’s infrastructure modernization efforts.

Funded through a ¥3.66 billion ($33 million) grant from the Japanese government via the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the 1.8-kilometer project includes a three-span steel girder bridge, reinforced retaining walls, and deep foundation piles along the Akosombo-Harbour Road. Combined with the first phase—built earlier by Shimizu-Dai Nippon Joint Venture—the total investment in the interchange now stands at approximately $91 million. The enhancements are projected to streamline traffic flow at one of West Africa’s busiest transport hubs, which connects Ghana’s industrial port city of Tema to major regional trade routes.

“This certification closes our active role, but we remain committed to ensuring quality during the defect liability period,” said Satoshi Yamamoto, JFE Engineering’s project manager, referencing a one-year window during which the firm will address any structural issues. GHA’s Project Coordinator, Ishmael Paul Otoo, confirmed the authority has assumed maintenance responsibilities, emphasizing that the interchange’s Japanese-engineered steel components are designed to last 70 years with minimal upkeep—a testament to the project’s focus on longevity.

Notably, 90% of the engineering workforce comprised local professionals, a deliberate strategy to transfer technical expertise and strengthen Ghana’s domestic capacity. JICA further supported this goal through training programs for GHA engineers, including the development of maintenance manuals and a long-term “Road Asset Management Programme.” Joshua Biliwi Mabe, JICA Ghana’s infrastructure specialist, highlighted the initiative’s ripple effects: “Our capacity-building efforts extend beyond this project. Engineers trained under these programs are now deployed nationwide to sustain critical infrastructure.”

The project aligns with Japan’s pledge at the 2013 Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD V) to bolster African infrastructure. During a media tour of the site, JICA Ghana Chief Representative Momoko Suzuki underscored the interchange’s regional significance: “This isn’t just about easing traffic—it’s about accelerating trade and economic integration across West Africa.” She linked the upgrade to Ghana’s “Big Push” infrastructure agenda, which aims to stimulate job creation and sustainable growth.

While the Tema Interchange stands as a symbol of Ghana-Japan collaboration, it also raises broader questions about the role of foreign investment in Africa’s development. Critics often caution against overreliance on external funding, but proponents argue that projects blending international financing with local skill development, like this one, offer a replicable model for equitable growth. As Ghana positions itself as a regional trade nexus, the success of such partnerships may hinge on maintaining this balance—proving that infrastructure isn’t just built with concrete and steel, but with shared vision and capacity.

Details in this report reflect statements from JICA, GHA, and project officials. Further updates may follow as the defect liability period progresses.