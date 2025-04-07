Ghana Concludes National Landscape Forum on Sustainable Growth

A three-day Ghanan National Landscape Forum, spearheaded by the Ministry for Lands and Natural Resources and supported by the World Bank Group in Ghana, concluded successfully. The forum, held in partnership with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) and other relevant agencies under the Ministry, centered on the theme: “Natural Resource Management and Forest Economy for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth.”

This crucial national platform facilitated the exchange of knowledge and best practices among stakeholders.

Participants actively identified key challenges and explored emerging opportunities within Ghana’s landscape and natural resource sectors. The forum aimed to forge attainable and collaborative solutions for the sustainable management of these vital resources.

The final day of the forum featured a thought-provoking panel discussion focused on “Building a Sustainable Forest Economy in Ghana.” Experts and practitioners engaged in robust conversations, exploring innovative approaches and strategies for leveraging Ghana’s forest resources in a manner that promotes both economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The successful conclusion of the National Landscape Forum was marked by closing remarks delivered by Ms. Naila Ahmed, Programme Lead for the Planet

Department at the World Bank, covering Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone. She highlighted the importance of continued collaboration and the actionable insights gained during the three-day event.

Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale, Chief Director of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, also delivered closing remarks, emphasizing the Ministry’s commitment to implementing the outcomes of the forum and fostering a sustainable future for Ghana’s natural resources. The forum is expected to inform future policy decisions and collaborative efforts aimed at achieving inclusive and sustainable growth through responsible natural resource management.

In an exclusive interview on the final day of Ghana’s 3-day National Summit on Landscape Restoration, Joseph Osiakwan, Technical Director of the Forestry Division

at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, unveiled bold plans to redefine the nation’s approach to forest management. The summit, aimed at addressing critical environmental challenges, spotlighted the launch of the Forest Economy Project, a transformative initiative designed to maximize the value of Ghana’s forests beyond timber extraction while combating the scourge of illegal mining.

Beyond Timber: Valuing Ghana’s “Non-Tangible” Forest Wealth

Osiakwan emphasized that Ghana’s forests are a linchpin of livelihoods, climate resilience, and biodiversity but lamented decades of undervaluing “non-tangible” benefits. “We’ve focused too narrowly on timber exports,” he said. “Forests protect water catchment areas, sustain medicinal plants, drive ecotourism,

and combat climate change. These are priceless assets we must now quantify and monetize.”

The Forest Economy Project seeks to shift Ghana toward the ecotourism-driven model of East Africa, where nations generate higher revenues by prioritizing conservation over extraction. “We have tropical rainforests richer than theirs, yet they profit more by valuing ecosystems holistically. Ghana must do the same,” Osiakwan asserted. The program will span all ecological zones—from coastal savannahs and high forests to northern savannas—to ensure inclusive growth and resource management.

Illegal Mining: A Multi-Pronged Battle

Addressing the elephant in the room, Osiakwan acknowledged the devastating impact of illegal mining (*galamsey*) on

forests and water bodies. “Prime forest reserves have been destroyed, but we’re fighting back,” he said, citing recent successes: seven of nine “red-zone” reserves have been reclaimed through military collaborations and community engagement.

Key strategies include decentralizing mining permits to districts for transparency, partnering with traditional authorities, and rallying lawmakers. Ministerial efforts have also spurred the *Tree for Life Reforestation Program*, a national campaign encouraging citizens, schools, and churches to plant trees. “This isn’t just government work—it’s a collective fight,” Osiakwan stressed, urging media support to amplify anti-*galamsey* messaging.

Funding and Future Vision

While the *Forest Economy Project* remains in its conceptual phase, the World Bank and Ghanaian government are poised to fund its phased rollout, starting with a five-year pilot. Grants and concessional loans will drive initiatives like wildlife trade regulation, medicinal plant propagation, and ecotourism infrastructure. Exact figures await further consultations, but Osiakwan confirmed the focus on “maximizing returns from every forest asset, not just timber.”

A ROCHA Ghana Deputy Director Calls for Greater Scrutiny of Environmental Investments and Policy Alignment

In an exclusive interview at the ongoing Landscape Forum in Accra, Daryl Bosu, the Deputy National Director of A Rocha Ghana, has called for a more critical assessment of investments aimed at improving Ghana’s natural environment and a greater alignment between government policies and conservation efforts.

The three-day Landscape Forum is currently focusing on investments made by the World Bank, the Ghanaian government, and their partners towards enhancing the country’s natural environment, particularly its forest ecosystems, mangroves, and other vital ecosystems.

While acknowledging the significant financial support provided by the World Bank through initiatives like the Forest Investment Program (FIP) and other landscape restoration projects, Mr. Bosu raised concerns about the long-term impact and sustainability of these investments.

“While we appreciate the investments from the World Bank in various environmental projects, the crucial question for us in civil society is the extent to which these

investments truly contribute to the long-term sustainability of our environment and forest landscapes,” Mr. Bosu stated.

He highlighted a worrying disconnect between investment in forest protection and other governmental actions. “Many of these areas receiving investment are also targeted for mining. I am failing to see how this investment is bringing synergy with the government’s other new initiatives to mine,” he expressed.

Mr. Bosu urged institutions like the World Bank to adopt a more critical stance towards government policies that could undermine conservation efforts. “If you are giving us money to improve our forests, there’s no way we should be making laws, for example, passing laws like LI 2462, to destroy the same forest I’m investing in,” he asserted. “If we receive 200 million today for forest protection, and tomorrow a law is passed rendering those forests irrelevant for mining, we are not getting value for money. This is not progressive.”

Addressing the government’s flagship “Green Ghana” tree planting program, Mr. Bosu emphasized the need for an enabling environment and robust protection mechanisms to ensure the survival of planted trees. “We need to create an enabling environment where communities planting trees receive government protection to sustain them,” he argued. “Spending money on planting without ensuring the trees are protected is a waste of time and resources.”

Mr. Bosu expressed concern over the continued destruction of forest reserves despite ongoing restoration efforts. “Why should we allow people to destroy our forest reserves while simultaneously claiming to be undertaking restoration activities? Ultimately, it leads to wasted resources and no tangible results,” he lamented.

When questioned about the current government’s approach to environmental issues, Mr. Bosu stated that it was no longer “early days” for the administration. “They were in opposition, they witnessed the issues, and they joined civil society in advocating for change, including the repeal of LI 2462 and a state of emergency on forest reserves and rivers,” he pointed out. “Now in power with resources at their disposal, we expect them to hit the ground running. So far, their actions have not matched their promises.”

Mr. Bosu criticized the government’s silence during the transition period when activities on the ground continued unabated. He urged the government to “step up and deal with this matter once and for all.”

Offering advice to the government, Mr. Bosu reiterated calls for the institution of a state of emergency on critical environmental zones and the repeal of LI 2462. He expressed disappointment in the government’s current approach of seeking amendments to the law, arguing that a repeal would offer a greater opportunity to secure a significant portion of Ghana’s forest reserves.

Furthermore, Mr. Bosu called for a “system change” in the issuance of licenses and a change in leadership within key institutions. “The Minerals Commission Chief Executive must go if we want to reset our environment and the minerals governance system,” he asserted. “Those who presided over the current environmental challenges should be removed to pave the way for committed individuals dedicated to ensuring a healthy

environment for all.”

Mr. Bosu’s candid remarks underscore the urgency and complexity of addressing environmental degradation in Ghana and highlight the critical role of civil society in holding both government and international partners accountable for effective and sustainable environmental stewardship. The discussions at the Landscape Forum are expected to continue, with stakeholders seeking concrete solutions and commitments to safeguard Ghana’s vital natural resources.

A Call to Action

As the summit concluded, Osiakwan’s message was clear: Ghana’s forests are a goldmine of untapped potential, but saving them demands unity. “From the streets to the military, everyone has a role. Our forests aren’t just trees—they’re our future.”

With illegal mining still a threat and global climate pressures mounting, Ghana’s ambitious blueprint signals a pivotal turn toward sustainable prosperity—one where forests are valued not for what they lose, but for all they give.

By Kingsley Asiedu