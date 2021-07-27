Ghana confident to vaccinate 20 million people by year-end – Akufo-Addo

The Ghanaian government is confident to vaccinate 20 million of the country’s population against COVID-19 by the end of this year, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo late Sunday.

Addressing the nation in a speech, the president said Ghana needs to work harder to overcome the third wave of COVID-19 driven mainly by the Delta variant and ultimately achieve the goal of zero active cases.

He indicated that Ghana will procure 17 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines through the African Medicine Supply Platform, and some other vaccines through the COVAX facility.

He said his country has completed the upgrading of national, regional, and district cold chain facilities.

He also urged citizens to strictly observe the safety protocols of handwashing with soap under running water, the use of hand sanitizers, wearing of face masks, and social distancing to curtail the spread of the virus. Enditem