

Ghana has recorded 559 new COVID-19 confirmed cases of infection, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said on Tuesday.

The new infections, recorded in 36 districts in eight regions are from tests conducted between June 23 and July 17, 2020.

Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, the Director General of the GHS, who disclosed this at the bi-weekly press briefing organised by the Ministry of Information said 430 patients had recovered or discharged, bringing the total recoveries or discharged to 25,331.

The death toll, however, remains at 153 since the last update on Monday July 20, 2020.

The country’s active caseload now stands at 3,505, representing 12.2 per cent of the national total. Out of this, 18 per cent are symptomatic and the remaining 82 per cent asymptomatic.

Dr Aboagye said symptomatic patients were currently being managed at treatment sites and isolation centres across the country with asymptomatic patients under home management.

The Director General said 26 patients were in severe conditions six in critical conditions and four on ventilators.

He said out of the new cases, the Greater Accra region recorded the highest infections of 191 from 13 districts; Ashanti recorded 113 cases from two districts and Bono East confirmed 89 of the cases from seven districts.

The other regions are Central- 89; Western North- 67; Volta- 11; Eastern- Four and Oti- Three.

He said a total of 353, 722 tests had been conducted so far, with 129,432 coming from routine surveillance and 224,290 from contact tracing. The positivity rate is 8.19 per cent.

The latest infections take Greater Accra’s total cases to 15,519, representing about 55 per cent of the national total.

The Ashanti, Western and Central regions also have cases tallying 5,263; 2,128; and 1,199 respectively.

The rest are;

Eastern- 1,091

Volta Region – 522

Bono Region- 421

Bono East Region – 383

Western North Region – 283

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Oti Region- 150

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – Nine

The cumulative count for the country stands at 28, 989.

