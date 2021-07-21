Ghana confirms avian flu outbreak in three regions

Ghana confirmed an outbreak of avian influenza in some parts of the country, a release from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) said here early Saturday.

The outbreak followed the detection of similar cases in some of Ghana’s neighboring countries since January.

The release named the Volta, Greater Accra, and Central Regions as areas so far affected by the outbreak.

“Through the effective surveillance and disease control, the Veterinary Services Directorate has prevented the extension of the disease into Ghana until now,” said the release.

The release signed by Patrick Abaakeh, the director of the veterinary services directorate at MOFA, called for “public alert and vigilance to mitigate a possible impact on the poultry industry and public health in general.”

“Accordingly, MOFA imposes a total ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighboring countries,” read the release.

The statement also announced a ban on poultry and poultry products from the affected areas to other parts of the country.

“In addition to public education, there will be strict inspection and issuance of permits to cover the movement of all poultry and poultry products from unaffected parts of the country,” MOFA said. “There is, however, no cause for alarm and panic as the veterinary directorate is taking all the necessary steps to contain the outbreak.”

Ghana had previously recorded outbreaks of avian influenza in 2007, 2015, 2016, and 2018. Enditem