Ghana Confirms Two Mpox Cases in Accra

The Ghana Health Service has identified two Mpox infections in Accra, prompting immediate containment measures, Acting Director General Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea announced today.

Health officials have activated contact tracing and enhanced surveillance to curb potential spread of the viral disease, which causes distinctive rashes and flu-like symptoms.

Authorities confirmed the cases through routine testing at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where both patients remain isolated. “Our teams are tracing all contacts and monitoring healthcare facilities for additional cases,” Prof. Akoriyea stated, emphasizing Ghana’s preparedness to handle such outbreaks. The service has alerted all regional health directors to heighten vigilance.

Mpox spreads through close contact with infected persons or contaminated materials. Health experts advise proper hand hygiene and avoiding contact with symptomatic individuals. This marks Ghana’s first reported cases since the 2022 global outbreak, though officials stress the current risk to the public remains low.