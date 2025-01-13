Ghana Considers Joining BRICS+ for Economic Growth and Global Influence

As Ghana embarks on a new phase of governance under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, the country is contemplating a significant move that could shape its future on the global stage.

With the rise of the Global South and shifting geopolitical dynamics, there is growing momentum for Ghana to consider joining BRICS+, a strategic alliance of emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as well as other nations poised to enter the fold.

Ghana has long been an influential member of key international organizations, such as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations. Its position as the head of the Commonwealth Secretariat from January 2025 further strengthens the country’s global presence. However, BRICS+ membership could elevate Ghana to new heights, both economically and diplomatically, offering numerous benefits in terms of trade, investment, and development.

BRICS+, which is not an anti-Western bloc but a platform for cooperation among like-minded countries in the Global South, has been steadily expanding since its inception. Countries like South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia have already joined as full members, while others, including Nigeria and Uganda, have been classified as ‘partner states.’ Ghana, with its robust natural resources, including gold, bauxite, and oil, as well as its growing role in Africa’s economic integration, is well-positioned to become a part of this influential network.

President Mahama, who has taken the reins following a smooth political transition, is focusing on rebuilding Ghana’s economy and addressing the challenges it faces, particularly in infrastructure and poverty alleviation. A potential partnership with BRICS+ could open doors for Ghana to secure the financial resources and technological expertise needed for long-term growth. The New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS to fund sustainable development projects, could play a pivotal role in supporting Ghana’s economic agenda, particularly in sectors like renewable energy, agriculture, and telecommunications.

South Africa’s membership in BRICS has proven to be a valuable gateway for investment in Africa, and Ghana could benefit from similar opportunities. With its access to new markets and potential for increased trade, Ghana’s inclusion in BRICS+ would be a strategic advantage, not only for the country itself but for the entire West African region. As Ghana seeks to deepen its economic relations with both emerging markets and developed nations, the BRICS+ platform offers a balanced approach to fostering global cooperation and addressing pressing development issues.

While some critics argue that BRICS+ could undermine traditional Western alliances, the truth is that the alliance remains open to cooperation with any country that shares its values of mutual respect and sovereignty. Ghana’s foreign policy, which has long been characterized by a commitment to democratic principles and regional stability, aligns well with BRICS+’s approach to fostering a fairer global order. The alliance provides an opportunity for countries in the Global South, like Ghana, to assert their influence in a multipolar world, where power is no longer concentrated in a single region or bloc.

Moreover, BRICS+ membership could serve as a valuable diplomatic tool for Ghana, allowing it to strengthen ties with key African countries like South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia, all of which are already deeply engaged in the alliance. Ghana’s leadership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) further enhances its potential to act as a bridge between BRICS+ and the broader African continent, driving economic integration and development across the region.

The timing for Ghana to explore BRICS+ membership could not be more strategic. As global trade patterns shift and new alliances emerge, the country has the opportunity to position itself at the forefront of the evolving economic landscape. President Mahama’s administration is already focused on tackling Ghana’s immediate economic challenges, such as fiscal consolidation and reducing the budget deficit. BRICS+ could be a crucial partner in these efforts, offering both financial support and the political leverage needed to ensure sustainable growth.

Furthermore, the alliance’s commitment to equality and fairness aligns with Ghana’s own development goals. As the country works to overcome the economic challenges inherited from previous administrations, BRICS+ provides a platform for equitable partnerships, enabling Ghana to access the resources and expertise it needs to build a more resilient and diversified economy.

As Ghana continues to strengthen its ties with other African nations and navigate the complexities of global politics, its potential membership in BRICS+ offers a path to greater economic prosperity and regional leadership. By joining the BRICS+ alliance, Ghana could enhance its standing as a key player in both African and global affairs, leveraging the collective power of emerging economies to drive its development agenda forward.

In conclusion, Ghana’s consideration of BRICS+ membership is not just about economic growth—it is about positioning the country at the center of a new, multipolar global order. As the world’s geopolitical and economic landscape shifts, Ghana has the chance to secure its place as a leading voice in the Global South. Under the leadership of President Mahama, this strategic move could pave the way for a more prosperous and influential future for Ghana and its people.