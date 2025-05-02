Ghana Considers Pension and Insurance Incentives to Boost Tax Compliance in Informal Sector

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Assistant Commissioner Dr. Alex Moyem Kombat has proposed linking pension and health insurance benefits to tax payments for informal sector workers, aiming to address low compliance rates in a sector that employs 80% of Ghana’s workforce but contributes just 5% of national tax revenue.

The initiative, detailed in a policy paper titled Taxation of the Informal Sector in Ghana: Challenges, Policy Perspectives, seeks to redefine the state’s relationship with informal businesses through tangible social protections.

Under the proposal, a portion of taxes collected from informal traders, artisans, and small-scale entrepreneurs would fund pensions and health insurance schemes for compliant taxpayers. Dr. Kombat argues that such incentives could motivate registration and payment among groups like carpenters, seamstresses, and market traders, many of whom lack formal social safety nets. “Tying tax payments to long-term benefits like retirement security or subsidized healthcare could transform compliance from an obligation into an investment,” he wrote.

To further encourage participation, the GRA official recommended periodic raffles with prizes such as household appliances or business support packages for taxpayers who consistently meet obligations. Similar programs in Rwanda and Brazil have reportedly increased compliance by up to 40% among small businesses. Dr. Kombat also emphasized modernizing tax collection through expanded use of point-of-sale devices and electronic invoicing, which could improve transparency under the 3% Flat Rate VAT Scheme widely applied to informal enterprises.

The informal sector’s limited tax contributions have long strained Ghana’s revenue goals, with evasion attributed to mistrust of authorities, complex processes, and minimal perceived returns. While the GRA has intensified enforcement in recent years, including digital monitoring of transactions, Dr. Kombat’s approach shifts focus to mutual benefit. “This is about building a social contract,” he noted, highlighting that informal workers currently operate “without formal savings or health protection.”

Implementing the proposals would require amendments to tax laws and collaboration with agencies like the National Health Insurance Authority and Social Security and National Insurance Trust. Critics caution that incentives alone may not suffice without parallel efforts to simplify tax filing and curb arbitrary enforcement. Still, proponents argue that aligning fiscal obligations with social welfare could mirror successes in nations like Colombia, where pension-linked tax programs boosted compliance among self-employed workers.

As Ghana seeks to widen its tax base amid economic pressures, the viability of such incentives will depend on balancing innovation with accountability. For millions of informal workers, the promise of security in exchange of compliance may reshape their view of taxation, turning it from a burden into a bridge to broader economic inclusion.