Ghana Considers Singapore-Inspired Court to Tackle Cross-Border Trade Disputes in Africa

Picture a Liberian coffee exporter and a Kenyan buyer sealing a deal in Nigeria, with payments routed through banks in Ghana and Kenya. When disputes arise—over delayed shipments or payment defaults—where should they turn? For decades, African businesses have often opted for courts in Europe, the Gulf, or Asia, sidelining their own continent’s legal systems.

But as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gains momentum, Ghana is positioning itself as a hub for resolving such conflicts through a proposed International Commercial Court (ICC), modeled after Singapore’s renowned framework.

The push comes as intra-African trade faces a critical bottleneck: a patchwork of 54 legal systems, often slow, costly, and ill-equipped for cross-border disputes. While AfCFTA aims to unlock a $3.4 trillion market, its success hinges on harmonizing commercial laws and offering reliable dispute mechanisms. Ghana, leveraging its reputation as a stable democracy with a growing network of specialized commercial courts, hopes to fill this gap. “Africa can’t outsource its justice system,” argued Accra-based trade lawyer Nana Yaa Boakye. “If we want the AfCFTA to thrive, we need homegrown solutions.”

Singapore’s International Commercial Court (SICC), launched in 2015, offers a blueprint. Renowned for blending litigation with mediation and allowing foreign lawyers to argue cases, the SICC has become a magnet for Asian and global disputes. Ghana’s existing Commercial High Courts already mandate mediation before trials—a practice mirroring Singapore’s approach. Yet experts note key differences: Singapore’s ratification of the Hague Convention simplifies cross-border enforcement of judgments, while Ghana relies on a limited 1993 reciprocal enforcement law. Ratifying modern treaties, analysts say, is crucial for credibility.

Critics question whether Ghana’s judiciary can match Singapore’s efficiency. Delays in domestic cases and perceptions of corruption linger as hurdles. But proponents point to Ghana’s recent strides, like digitizing court processes and establishing arbitration centers. “The infrastructure is evolving,” said Justice Kwame Asante, a commercial court judge. “With targeted reforms, we can build a court that’s both African and world-class.”

A Ghanaian ICC could also integrate technology, offering virtual hearings and multilingual support—a nod to Africa’s linguistic diversity. Meanwhile, allowing foreign judges on panels might boost confidence among international firms. Yet balancing local sovereignty with global standards remains delicate. “You can’t copy-paste Singapore,” cautioned Lagos-based legal scholar Funmi Adebayo. “Africa needs a model that respects its unique legal tapestry, from Anglophone common law to Francophone civil codes.”

The stakes are high. AfCFTA’s promise of seamless trade falters when businesses lack trust in dispute resolution. Kenyan entrepreneur Aisha Mwenda, who once fought a supplier dispute in London, put it bluntly: “Flying lawyers to Europe drained my funds. If Ghana offers a fair, faster alternative, why wouldn’t we choose it?”

As Ghana debates the court’s structure—whether to embed it within existing courts or create a standalone tribunal—the broader vision is clear: a legal framework that keeps African disputes on African soil, fostering trust and fueling the continent’s economic ambitions. The road ahead is steep, but the alternative—perpetual reliance on foreign courts—may no longer be tenable. For Ghana, the gavel is poised to strike a new chapter in Africa’s trade story.