Ghana Considers U.S.-Style Efficiency Department to Tackle Government Waste

Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye, Head of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has proposed the creation of a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Ghana, inspired by a similar initiative recently introduced in the United States.

The proposal comes as Ghana grapples with persistent issues of government waste and inefficiency, sparking both interest and concern among citizens and policymakers alike.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Dr. Kwakye highlighted the potential benefits of adopting a DOGE system, modeled after the U.S. framework championed by former President Donald Trump and supported by tech mogul Elon Musk. “Maybe Ghana should establish the Trump/Elon Musk type of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut the huge waste in government spending,” he wrote. The suggestion has ignited a national conversation about the feasibility and implications of such a move in a country already facing high unemployment and economic challenges.

The DOGE concept, as proposed in the U.S., aims to streamline government operations by eliminating redundant roles, optimizing resources, and leveraging technology to improve service delivery. While the idea has garnered support from advocates of fiscal responsibility, it has also faced significant criticism. Critics argue that the approach could lead to mass layoffs and disrupt essential public services. In the U.S., some government employees have already been offered voluntary resignation packages, including eight months of salary, as part of efforts to reduce the workforce.

Dr. Kwakye’s call for a similar system in Ghana raises important questions about its potential impact on the country’s economy and social fabric. Ghana’s unemployment rate, particularly among the youth, remains a pressing issue. Implementing a policy that prioritizes cost-cutting through workforce reductions could exacerbate joblessness and deepen economic hardships. The proposal also comes at a time when the Ghanaian government is already taking steps to curb excessive spending. For instance, President John Dramani Mahama, through Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, has issued directives to reduce travel expenses for ministers, including a ban on first-class flights. Additionally, the termination of appointments for individuals hired after December 7 has sparked heated debates, with some questioning the fairness and transparency of the dismissals.

The potential consequences of such measures are already being felt. For example, nurses and other public sector workers affected by recent layoffs have threatened strike action, highlighting the delicate balance between fiscal responsibility and social stability. Critics of the DOGE model argue that while reducing government waste is essential, any reforms must be carefully designed to avoid disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.

The mixed reception of DOGE in the U.S. serves as a cautionary tale for Ghana. If the country were to adopt a similar system, it would need to tailor the model to its unique economic and social context. A one-size-fits-all approach could lead to unintended consequences, particularly in a nation where public sector employment plays a significant role in sustaining livelihoods. Experts suggest that any effort to streamline government operations must be accompanied by complementary measures, such as retraining programs, alternative employment opportunities, and a phased approach to restructuring.

Dr. Kwakye’s proposal underscores the urgent need for Ghana to address inefficiencies in government spending. However, it also highlights the complexities of implementing such reforms in a way that balances fiscal discipline with social equity. As the debate continues, one thing is clear: any move toward a DOGE-like system in Ghana will require careful planning, broad stakeholder engagement, and a commitment to ensuring that the benefits of reform are shared by all.

In a country where economic challenges are deeply intertwined with social issues, the path to greater government efficiency must be navigated with both ambition and caution. The stakes are high, and the decisions made today will shape Ghana’s future for years to come.