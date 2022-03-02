Ghana Construction Industry Trends and Opportunities Report 2021: Historical (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021-2025) Valuations – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Construction in Ghana – Key Trends and Opportunities (H2 2021)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Ghana’s construction industry expanded by 8.2% year on year (YoY) in real terms in the first half of 2021. The industry had previously grown by just 2.9% in 2020; the outcome for the year would have been worse were it not for the strong 8.5% growth in the last quarter of the year.

Ghana’s construction industry to register growth of 6.8% in 2021, and an annual average growth rate of 4.4% between 2022 and 2025. In comparison with other economies in West Africa, Ghana’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was much swifter, enacting earlier lockdown measures and kick-starting its ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ initiative. The initiative aims to diversify Ghana’s manufacturing base and overhaul its taxation structure, increasing the resilience of the economy.

The construction industry’s medium-term outlook looks positive, supported by infrastructure investment and industrialization projects under the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ initiative. The ‘One District, One Factory’ scheme will provide further support; as of November 2021, the scheme has 150 projects at various stages of construction, of which 104 are completed and operational.

Ghana also has a relatively sophisticated automotive industry, and exports to other African economies are likely to remain strong, aiding the expansion of the industrial sector. The declaration of the Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Bill, the current version of which was first drafted in 2016, will be key in driving development in the construction industry.

The PPP Bill seeks to establish an all-inclusive legal framework for the assessment, implementation and regulation of PPP arrangements and projects between public institutions and agencies and private bodies for the provision of public infrastructure and services.

In the recent budget announced in November 2021, for the fiscal year (FY) 2022, the government projected capital expenditure of GHS16.4 billion (US$2.8 billion), in a 28.8% increase from the previous budget. In the budget, the government announced plans to develop road networks, as well as provide other infrastructure such as power, water and telecommunication facilities at tourist sites to revive the tourism industry.

The government also has several road projects in the pipeline for 2022, including the Kumasi South and Western Bypass, Kumasi Outer Ring Road, Mamfe-Koforidua Road, Oyibi-Dodowa-Somanya-Akuse Jn. Road, the Accra Outer Ring Road, Asutuare Junction-Volivo Bridge, Eastern Corridor Road (Gbintiri-Kulungugu) and the Sawla-Wa Road. Moreover, five interchanges will be constructed in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area in 2022.

In conjunction with the National Health Insurance Scheme, the government announced the Agenda 111 programme in August 2021, which will boost health care infrastructure with the construction of 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialized hospitals in the middle and northern belts, a regional hospital in the Western Region and the renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital by 2030.

The government is also focusing on the development of the railway sector, and thus in May 2021 the government outlined three major railway projects to develop under the PPP model, with an estimated expenditure of GHS76.7 billion (US$12.9 billion). This includes a GHS33.9 billion (US$5.7 billion) light rail transit (LRT) network comprising seven corridors in Kumasi, the GHS19.6 billion (US$3.3 billion) 672km Central Spine line and the GHS22.6 billion (US$3.8 billion) 550km Trans-Ecowas railway.

Scope

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Ghana, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

Construction Outlook

Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

Latest News and Developments

Project Analytics

Construction Market Data

Risk Profile

