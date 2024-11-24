Ghana Consul General Calls for Mass Support for NPP in Nanton to “Break the 8”

Ghana’s Consul General in Lagos and Ambassador to Jeddah, H. E. Kamal-Deen Abdulai, has called on voters in the Nanton Constituency of the Northern Region to rally behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7 elections, urging them to support the party’s bid to “Break the 8” and secure a historic third consecutive term in office.

Speaking at a mini rally in Nanton Kurgu, Ambassador Kamal-Deen stressed that the NPP remains the only party capable of transforming the lives of Ghanaians when in power. He highlighted several key policies the NPP has implemented, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, subsidized fertilizers for farmers, and the National Health Insurance Scheme, all of which have had a positive impact on the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

The diplomat further urged the constituency’s party executives to intensify their door-to-door campaigning as election day nears, stressing that success in the upcoming polls would depend on personal engagement with voters, rather than rally size. “Elections are not about the numbers at your rally,” he said. “I urge you to continue with the door-to-door campaign. Inshallah, if we do this, we will win the Nanton seat by a wide margin.”

He also appealed for unity among party members, urging those with internal differences to put them aside and work together to retain power.

Ambassador Kamal-Deen concluded his remarks by urging the people of Nanton Kurgu to vote overwhelmingly for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, the current Member of Parliament for Nanton, promising that their leadership would continue to drive development in the region. “Let’s vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru to build on the progress we’ve made since 2017,” he said.7