Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Ghana Consul General Calls for Mass Support for NPP in Nanton to “Break the 8”

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Ghana’s Consul General in Lagos and Ambassador to Jeddah, H. E. Kamal-Deen Abdulai, has called on voters in the Nanton Constituency of the Northern Region to rally behind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7 elections, urging them to support the party’s bid to “Break the 8” and secure a historic third consecutive term in office.

    Speaking at a mini rally in Nanton Kurgu, Ambassador Kamal-Deen stressed that the NPP remains the only party capable of transforming the lives of Ghanaians when in power. He highlighted several key policies the NPP has implemented, including the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme, subsidized fertilizers for farmers, and the National Health Insurance Scheme, all of which have had a positive impact on the lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

    The diplomat further urged the constituency’s party executives to intensify their door-to-door campaigning as election day nears, stressing that success in the upcoming polls would depend on personal engagement with voters, rather than rally size. “Elections are not about the numbers at your rally,” he said. “I urge you to continue with the door-to-door campaign. Inshallah, if we do this, we will win the Nanton seat by a wide margin.”

    He also appealed for unity among party members, urging those with internal differences to put them aside and work together to retain power.

    Ambassador Kamal-Deen concluded his remarks by urging the people of Nanton Kurgu to vote overwhelmingly for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, the current Member of Parliament for Nanton, promising that their leadership would continue to drive development in the region. “Let’s vote massively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru to build on the progress we’ve made since 2017,” he said.7

    Previous article
    Campaign Van of NPP Parliamentary Candidate in Ghana Destroyed by Fire
    Next article
    How Often Do You Use the Bathroom? What Your Urination Habits Could Reveal About Your Health
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    IMF Director Praises Ghana’s Progress on Debt Restructuring and Economic Recovery

    Headlines 0
    Julie Kozack, Director of Communications at the International Monetary...

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    Gender-based violence persists as one of the most appalling...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE