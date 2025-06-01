Ghana Consumer, Business Confidence Hit Record Highs Amid Recovery

Ghana’s economic sentiment has surged to unprecedented levels, with the Bank of Ghana reporting April 2025 consumer confidence at 103.6 – a dramatic rebound from mid-2024’s 81.2 low.

Business confidence mirrored this optimism, climbing to 102.2 from 88.8 a year earlier, signaling renewed faith in the economic trajectory after prolonged uncertainty.

This resurgence coincides with cautiously improving macroeconomic conditions. Inflation moderation, cedi stability, and predictable fiscal management have eased household pressures, though underlying fragility persists. The Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) reflects this uneven recovery: after negative growth in January (-3.8%) and February (-2.7%), it turned positive in March (2.6%), suggesting tentative stabilization.

Early indicators show tangible impacts. Retailers report strengthening demand, while businesses demonstrate increased investment appetite after 2024’s restraint. Analysts note this psychological shift marks critical progress but warn sustained recovery requires translating confidence into consistent production and employment growth.

The confidence rebound positions Ghana as a regional outlier amid West Africa’s economic headwinds, though structural reforms remain essential to cement gains.