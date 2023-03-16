Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire initiate steps to address transboundary water resources

Cote d’Ivoire interministerial delegation have engaged Ghana to discuss issues relating to transboundary water resources, forest lands of the two countries.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah in an address said the meeting will afford both countries the opportunity to discuss issues on water resources and forest areas for mutual benefits.

The Minister explained that water resources when not properly managed could result in pollution and can have adverse effects on human, aquatic lives, irrigation and other operations in the manufacturing space.

She stated that Ghana shares the Volta River with Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Mali, Togo, Burkina Faso hence the said countries must continue to discuss and periodically engage in the protection of water bodies for the benefit of all.

According to her, the bond between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire will continue to be enhanced as part of the efforts to preserve water bodies within their respective boundaries and jurisdictions.

For his part, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor said transboundary river bodies remain under threat as a result of illegal small scale mining and explained further that government have put in place swift measures to address the menace.

According to him, government have been waging relentless battle against illegal small scale mining and have rolled out policies and strategies to curb these clandestine activities, adding that illegal mining will be brought to a total end.

The Minister for Water and Forestry of Cote d’Ivoire Laurent Tchagba urged the two countries to find lasting solutions and curb illegal mining activities.

He said Cote d’Ivoire will fervently cooperate with Ghana to promote proper land and water resource management between the two countries, adding that issues in relations with destruction of forest lands and illegal mining must be addressed with a collective effort from both countries.

Report by Ben LARYEA