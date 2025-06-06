Ghana Court Orders Nurses to Halt Strike Immediately

The Accra High Court issued an interlocutory injunction on 5 June compelling Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) members to end their nationwide strike.

Justice Priscilla Dikro Ofori granted the order following an ex-parte application by the National Labour Commission (NLC), which argued the industrial action endangered public health.

The ruling requires GRNMA leadership and all members to suspend strike activities immediately. The injunction remains effective for ten days, during which the NLC may seek extension through further application. The strike had disrupted outpatient and emergency services nationwide since its commencement earlier this week.

GRNMA launched the action to protest the government’s failure to implement the 2024 Collective Agreement, which addresses unpaid allowances, delayed postings, and welfare provisions. Health facilities reported critical staff shortages prior to the court’s intervention.

While the order mandates nurses’ return to work, the underlying labor dispute remains unresolved. The court did not specify next steps for negotiations between GRNMA and government authorities.

This judicial intervention underscores the fragile balance between labor rights and essential healthcare continuity in Ghana’s public health system.