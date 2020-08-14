Ghana on Friday reported 122 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s caseload to 41,847.
According to the Ghana Health Service, 223 recovered from the disease, raising the number to total recoveries to 39,718.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the west African country stood at 1,906, with 223 deaths related to the pandemic.
Ghanaian health authorities have revised their COVID-19 management protocol, now discharging people infected by COVID-19 after 14 days of treatment once they stop exhibiting symptoms.
