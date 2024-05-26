Ghana Cruiserweight Champ Haruna Mohammed Declares Readiness for Any Challenger

Haruna Mohammed, the reigning National Cruiserweight Champion of Ghana, has declared his readiness to face any opponent as he sets his sights on future world championship titles.

Born and raised in Accra, Mohammed is driven by a clear ambition to reach the pinnacle of professional boxing.

In an interview on ‘The Big Fight Night’ show on Omashi TV last Friday, Mohammed expressed pride in his current status as the Ghana National Champion and relished his reign. He emphasized his determination to secure larger titles at the continental level and extended his gratitude to his management team, SP Management, and his supporters at Wisdom Boxing Club. Special thanks were given to coach Asare and administrator Sarah Lotus for their unwavering support and encouragement.

“I am ready for anyone, including the immediate past champion, Jacob Dickson. As a boxer, I don’t fear anyone. If we get a promoter with a good package, I’m ready to go,” he stated confidently.

Known as ‘Thunder,’ Mohammed has amassed significant amateur experience before turning professional. His professional record includes five bouts, with four victories and one loss, a testament to his formidable presence in the ring. His idol, Deontay Wilder, serves as an inspiration for his boxing career.

Samuel Darkwah of SP Sports Management, Mohammed’s co-manager, reaffirmed their commitment to advancing his career, expressing confidence in his potential to achieve greatness in the sport.