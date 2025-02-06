Ghana Customs Eases Tema Port Gridlock Through Rapid Clearance Push and Digital Overhaul

Ghana’s Tema Port has seen a 21.7% reduction in its container backlog following targeted interventions by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), signaling progress in tackling a months-long congestion crisis.

Acting Head of the Ghana Customs Laboratory, Samuel Akrofi, revealed that uncleared containers dropped from 4,600 to 3,600 in just ten days, offering respite to traders and logistics operators plagued by delays since mid-2024.

The gridlock, triggered by critical scanner breakdowns in July 2024, spiraled as replacement parts and overseas technicians failed to resolve persistent malfunctions. By December, over 4,600 containers languished at Meridian Port Services (MPS), stifling operations. “The situation was getting out of hand,” Akrofi admitted during an interview on Eye on Port, a program produced by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA). Facing mounting pressure, Customs pivoted in January 2025 by rerouting thousands of stalled containers to internal depots like the Golden Jubilee Terminal for manual inspections. “We couldn’t compromise security, but waiting for scanners wasn’t an option,” Akrofi stressed, noting that officers rigorously verified shipments using alternative tech and protocols despite the absence of scanners.

Beyond emergency measures, authorities are doubling down on long-term fixes. The rollout of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), a digital platform slashing paperwork and interagency bottlenecks, aims to accelerate cargo processing. Customs has also overhauled its strategy, shifting from border checks to real-time supply chain monitoring. “We’re now tracking shipments end-to-end with tech tools,” Akrofi explained, adding that low-risk traders now enjoy expedited clearance while high-risk entities face heightened scrutiny.

Revenue protection remains central to the reforms. Rather than blanket inspections, Customs now deploys data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to flag suspicious activity. “Most traders comply, but a handful threaten security—we’re zeroing in on them without disrupting lawful trade,” Akrofi said. The dual focus on efficiency and enforcement underscores Ghana’s push to modernize its ports, balancing commerce needs with fiscal and security safeguards.

While the congestion decline marks a win, stakeholders warn that sustaining progress hinges on scanner repairs and continued adoption of digital tools. For now, the dramatic drop in backlogged containers offers a tentative blueprint for tackling future disruptions in one of West Africa’s busiest trade hubs.