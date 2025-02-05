Ghana Cuts 2025 Hajj Costs by GH₵13,000 Amid Push for Wider Access

The Ghanaian government has slashed the price of the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage from GH₵75,000 to GH₵62,000, delivering on a flagship campaign pledge by President John Dramani Mahama to ease financial barriers for Muslim citizens undertaking the religious journey.

The announcement, made public during a February 5 press briefing, marks a strategic effort to broaden participation in one of Islam’s most sacred obligations.

Collins Dauda, Chairman of the interim Hajj Taskforce, attributed the GH₵13,000 reduction to “intense negotiations” with Saudi Arabian service providers during a recent Hajj conference in Mecca. “President Mahama promised affordability, and today, we’ve turned that promise into reality,” Dauda declared, underscoring the administration’s focus on diplomatic engagement to lower costs. The revised fare, equivalent to roughly $4,130, follows months of talks between the five-member taskforce—including four Muslim representatives—and Saudi partners overseeing lodging, transportation, and logistics.

However, the move comes amid revelations of unresolved debts from prior pilgrimages. Dauda disclosed that the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government left behind GH₵81.1 million in unpaid bills to service providers, a lingering liability now inherited by the current administration. While he did not clarify whether the debt directly impacted this year’s negotiations, the admission highlights ongoing fiscal challenges in managing the annual pilgrimage.

The price cut is expected to expand Ghana’s Hajj quota, enabling more citizens to participate without the burden of steep costs. For many Muslim families, the reduction offers relief amid economic strains, though critics argue logistical hurdles and transparency in quota allocation remain unresolved. “Affordability is just one piece of the puzzle,” said Islamic scholar Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed. “Efficient coordination and equitable access are equally critical.”

Political analysts view the decision as both a fulfillment of Mahama’s electoral vows and a bid to solidify support within Ghana’s Muslim community, which constitutes over 18% of the population. With parliamentary oversight likely to scrutinize the debt legacy, the government faces pressure to ensure future pilgrimages are not only cheaper but also financially sustainable. As Dauda emphasized, “This is about dignity, faith, and keeping trust with the people.”

The policy’s success, however, may hinge on balancing idealism with pragmatism—a test now looming as Ghana prepares for the 2025 Hajj season.