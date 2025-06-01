Ghana Cyber Authority Warns Public Against 48 Unlicensed Loan Apps

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) of Ghana has issued an urgent public alert identifying 48 unlicensed mobile loan applications engaged in predatory lending, cyberbullying, and extortion.

These apps, operating without approval from the Bank of Ghana or the Data Protection Commission, exploit users through aggressive tactics including threats to distribute private images and false criminal accusations.

Investigations reveal the apps typically deposit unsolicited loans into users’ mobile wallets, then demand repayment with exorbitant interest rates through psychological harassment. Victims report threats involving nude photo circulation, social media defamation, and fabricated criminal allegations. The CSA confirmed these operations violate the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act (Act 930) and Data Protection Act (Act 843), citing specific Bank of Ghana notices BG/GOV/SEC/2022/10 and BG/GOV/SEC/2023/07.

Upon installation, most apps illicitly access sensitive user data including contacts, photos, and national ID details, enabling their extortion schemes. The explicitly named apps include Miniloan, Mix Loan, Ozzy Money-Cash, Getloan, Kcash, Daraloan, Sune Credit, Sparkloan, Pea Money, HastyCredit, Sunloan Pro, MumuMoney, Ozzy Credit, E-money, RocketLoan Turbo, Sika Sika, and WePay among others documented by the CSA.

The authority emphasizes that engaging with these applications carries significant personal risk. It urges citizens to avoid all identified platforms immediately, stressing their unregulated status and documented use of illegal data harvesting. This warning highlights critical vulnerabilities in Ghana’s digital lending landscape and the ongoing challenges in regulating predatory financial technology.

The emergence of these illicit platforms underscores the persistent gap between Ghana’s fintech regulations and enforcement capabilities in protecting consumer data rights.