Ghana Cycling And Rotary Club Celebrate World Bicycle Day

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ghana and Blackdery has organized a successful event dubbed ‘3P Ride-A-Thon’ to celebrate World Bicycle Day in Accra, Ghana on Saturday June 3.

The World Bicycle Day ended beautifully with 100 passionate riders selected by the Ghana Cycling Federation and officials to celebrate the day on the streets of Accra.

The Race started at Silver Star Tower to Spintex Palace Mall continued to Osu and to Accra Sports Stadium and ended at the Silver Star Tower.

The Ghana Cycling Federation officials educated people on the importance of riding bicycle, health benefits and most importantly to provide the Gift of light to school children in Mobia Sekyere Kumawu.

Madam Lilian Antwiwaa Asante Esq, President Elect of the Rotary Club Accra Kanda talked about the initiative of the fun ride to raise funds for a school in Mobia Sekyere kumawu.

She said “we want to provide a merry go round which generates power as kids play on it. The power charges rechargeable lanterns that kids take home. It helps with school work and improves attendance.lmproves home life quality.

She emphasized on the objective of the fun ride has being achieved and still waiting for corporate body’s to come on board to help promote cycling in Ghana especially the schools .

Mr Charles Dery, founder of Blackdery spoke about the fun ride initiative as to create awareness of cycling as a sports and the health benefits as well.

He added “I will like to thank the Federation and everyone who made the event successful on the cycling day. Despite everything that happened before and after, the main focus is cycling but nothing else, and I was happy to see the support from cyclists. I believe cycling has a future and we are all in this together. Gradually fun ride will get better and so will all aspects of cycling. We will keep supporting our passion that’s who we are”.

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, General Secretary of Ghana Cycling Federation praised the cyclists, Rotary Club Of Ghana and Blackdery for organizing fun ride to mark the World Bicycle Day in preparation of the World Championship which UCI has recognition the celebration as the best coming from Africa.

The World Bicycle Day was was supported by Empower Playgrounds Inc, Blackdery, Jibu and Silver Star Tower Limited.

By Elizabeth Alhassan