Ghana Cycling Federation Educates Media On Events At World Championship

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) has held a media encounter to educate sports journalists on events to be competed at the 2023 World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland in August.

The encounter attracted over 30 pressmen and Mr. Ken Kalai, the team manager / chairman of Ghana Para Cyclying urged them to specialize in the various categories in order to report accurately, not to be disturbed by other events.

He said all the world championship events are ridden by national teams, not trade teams such as in most other major races, and the winner of each category is entitled to wear the rainbow jersey in races of that category (either mass start or time trial) until the next championships. It currently includes the following championships: Elite Men’s road race, Elite Men’s time trial, Under-23 Men’s road race, Under-23 Men’s time trial, Junior Men’s road race, Junior Men’s time trial, Elite Women’s road race, Elite Women’s time trial, Junior Women’s road race, Junior Women’s time trial.

The first world championships took place in 1921, though the only event that was contested was the men’s road race for amateurs.

The first professional world championship took place in July 1927 at the Nürburgring in Germany where Italian Alfredo Binda won the professional men’s race and Belgian Jean Aerts won the men’s amateur race.

The biggest cycling event in the world, ever! Comes off between 3 – 13 August 2023, and the world’s best riders will compete across 13 UCI World Championships.