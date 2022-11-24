Ghana Cycling Federation Holds Extra Ordinary Meeting

The Ghana Cycling Federation has held its Extra ordinary meeting on November 19.

The AGM was organized physically and virtually to finally approve its amended constitution which has already been given the green light for operations in its upcoming activities.

The Congress which came off at the conference room of the Ghana Olympic committee among the twenty six (26) clubs in Ghana, saw fifteen (15) clubs representing physically with four (4) clubs joining via the Zoomlink. Seven(7) clubs were absent.

The twenty six cycling clubs was from various regions in Ghana, North East, Northern, Savana, BA, Ashanti, Volta, Eastern, Central, Western, Greater Accra , three clubs from three regions (Oti, Upper East and Upper West) application is ready for congress approval.

Secretary General of the Ghana Cycling Federation Dennis Kweku Moore chaired the meeting in the absence of the President Mohammed Sahnoon Esq who had to respond to an emergency at the eleventh hour.

Members perused the document and made some changes to be referred to the world cycling body UCI for insertion.

In finality, the amended constitution was agreed to be used for the future and upcoming Congress.

Members applauded the three member constitutional review committee of GCF and UCI legal team for the constitutional document especially with respect to making room for regional representation.

The significant change in the constitution is how, for the first time in the history of the Sport, a Management Committee would be in place. This committee would be drawn from four elected persons from the national, one elected person from each region of the country where cycling club/s represent and some appointments including athletes representative on both regular cycling and Para cycling.

It is therefore expected to see more than 20 Management members in the new administration who, in turn would appoint/ekect officers to run the Federation after the 2022 elective congress slated for Wednesday 28th December this year.

The twenty six (26) clubs memers of GCF:- present at the meeting:- Vital CC, River Park Greater Accra CC, Victory CC, Volta Stars CC, All Stars CC, River Park Ashante CC, The Boss Tribe CC, Die Hard CC, Gutted CC, Young Stars CC, Rainbow CC, Team Sky CC, Africa Connect CC, Royal Stars CC and HM CC

Present on virtual:- River Park Eastern CC, River Park North East CC, Pace Setters CC and River Park BA CC

Absent without permission:- Kpando CC, City Migro CC, Quick Steps CC, Gladiators CC, Shimano CC, Velo Stars CC and Fire Bunch CC

The Ghana Cycling Federation is one of the Federation, aside Football to engage in such a classical administration in Sports.

GCF