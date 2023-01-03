Ghana Cycling Federation organises 90.5Km Cycling Challenge

Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) in partnership with Radio Gold have organised a New Year 90.5Km cycling challenge to encourage bicycle riding in the country.

The one-day event which took place at Mamprobi in Accra was under the theme, “Tourism and Pollution Free/Fighting drug abuse”.

Over 25 cyclists from age 5 to 55 participated in this New Year special riding edition.

In an interview with the GNA Sport, Mr. Riyahd Mohammed, Vice President of GCF said he was impressed with the turn-out because the day was a holiday with All-Night Church Service, yet some cyclists were present, saying it was an indication that Ghanaians love cycling.

He said riding bicycle regularly was a form of exercise and was one of the best ways to reduce health problems.

Joseph Nii Quaye, National Junior Champion said he felt excited as a youth champion, because anytime he rode the bike, he was always proud of himself.

He called on Ghanaians to support him in prayers as he was preparing towards the African Championship.

He said, “I thank God for my life and also Ghana Cycling for the opportunity adding that he had discovered another talent apart from barbering and hopes to become world champion someday.

Erica Sedzro the Captain of the Female National Cycling Team said she used to play football but decided to divert to cycling.

“It’s an honor to be a national champion, I love sports so much and for riding if you train hard, you can be the best.

“I used to be footballer but decided to switch to cycling because the competition was very high and I have not regretted doing that.

Ghanaians should expect the best from me in the upcoming Africa Cycling Championship, my target was to win gold medals for the country in future.