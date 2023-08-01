Ghana Cycling Federation Remembers Samuel Anim

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) and cyclists in Ghana as well as cycling lovers today remember top rider, Samuel Anim who passed eight years ago while training to represent Ghana at an international event.

As Ghana prepare for the UCL World Championship, we hope that Team Ghana will make an impression and make a mark in Glasgow, Scotland.

The spirit, motivation and influence of the former top cyclist should inspire the current stars and champions to excel and move higher.

Ghana will take part in Para Cycling, and Road Road among others.

Mr. Shabaan Mohammed, General Secretary of the Ghana Cycling Federation is Chef de Mission for Team Ghana.

The World Cycling Championship is from 3rd to 13th August, 2023 in Glasgow and parts of Scotland.