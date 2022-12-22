Ghana Cycling Federation strikes deal with DerbyWheel to construct Velodrome

DerbyWheel Pro Keirin in parentship with the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) have revealed plans for the construction of a 250m multi-purpose Velodrome in Accra.

A velodrome is an arena for track cycling, which features steeply banked oval tracks, consisting of two 180-degree circular bends connected by two straights.

DerbyWheel Incorporated is the operating body of DerbyWheel business established based on the multi cooperation among Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, Icederby International and a new type of Keirin operating organisation in Japan.

At a press briefing Mr. Godwin Vasco Nukunu Project Director, DerbyWheel Africa said the facility when completed would be used for many sporting activities.

He said, “in February 2023 we would cut sod for the construction of a 250m multi-purpose velodrome facility and it would be completed in 11 months’ time at a cost of USD 60million.

This facility is the first of its kind in Africa which would be compared to others Velodrome in Asian, Europe and America, and would be used for both local and international entertainment as well as other sporting discipline such as badminton, tennis, volleyball, basketball among others.

Mr. Shaaban Mohammed Technical Director of the GCF commended African Cycling Federation and DerbyWheel Pro Keirin Company for the initiative.

He said, “the African Cycling Confederation President Dr. Wagih Azzam recommended this project for Ghana because countries like South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria and Egypt were interested to have this project, but the President recommended Ghana, I think we were just lucky”.