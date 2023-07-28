Ghana Cycling Federation to benefit from Bahati Foundation Support

The Bahati Foundation based in California, Los Angeles, USA is to partner the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) to nurture and groom young cyclists who can compete and mount the podium at big international events like the Olympic Games and World Championships.

On Wednesday, July 27, Mr. Rashid Bahati and his son Rahsaan Bahati, a former member of the United States Cycling team and former President of the South African Cycling Federation, William Newman were led by some executive members of the GCF to introduce the foundation to the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi.

According to Mr. Sahnoon Mohammed, Secretary General of the GCF, they have had positive discussions aimed at strengthening the youth in Ghana who love cycling and providing equipment and coaching. He said Ghana will benefit with the introduction of exchange programmes.

Professor Twumasi congratulated and commended the Bahati Foundation for choosing Ghana, which is the gateway to Africa and as Ghana hosts the 13th African Games in Accra, much attention will be shifted on the country.

Also with the future in mind, especially LA 2028 Olympic Games, he hinted that catching the cyclists young and preparing them can yield the desired results.

Mr. Kwame Amponfi Jr. Technical Director at the NSA said taking cycling to the schools and getting the right training locally and abroad will bring out the best in those who will represent the national team. He welcomed the exchange programme idea proposed by the Bahati Foundation as it would serve Ghanaian top cyclists well as they will train on some of the best facilities.

Rahsaan Buhati, founder and chairman of the Foundation whose mum comes from Alabama started the sport at 11years and has now retired from professional racing said he is prepared to support the Ghana Cycling Federation.

He has been ten times USA champion, and now wants to give back to society.

He said when he was in competition; there were no blacks and he wants more Africans to be among the best when he comes to cycling at the world level because they have the power to do bigger things.

William Newman said its time for Africa to shine in cycling, and take advantage of the many opportunities, but they have to start from somewhere.

He called for the need to develop structures and target the many medals at stake at the Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, a group of student cyclists from Burkina Faso will visit Ghana to initiate the collaboration with the Bahati Foundation.

The University of Ghana is planning to have a cycling team, with the support of the Foundation who will present 10 bicycles to a school in Peki in the Volta region to demonstrate their commitment.