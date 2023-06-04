Ghana Cycling Federation to celebrate World Cycling Day on Saturday, June 3

The Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Ghana and Blackdery will organize a special Road Race to mark the World Cycling Day on Saturday June 3.

According to General Secretary, Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, many cycling clubs and cyclists have been invited to take part in the Race which starts at the Silver Tower at Airport City to the Accra Sports Stadium and continue to the Spintex Palace Mall and ends at the Silver Tower.

He said the objective of the event and celebration is to provide the gift of light to school children in Mobia Sekyere Kumawu.

He emphasized the need for electricity to boast education and development in the area.

Rates for registration are 60ghc for a person, and 150ghc for a family of four. The Race begins at 7am sharp, and all cyclists are advised to be punctual.

Other partners and sponsors supporting the GCF are Empower Playgrounds Inc, Blackdery, Jibu and Silver Star Tower Limited.

Mr. Mohammed who is Director of Operations at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said cycling has been in the news and the momentum must be maintained. He noted that the event forms part of publicity for Ghanaian cyclists as they prepare for the World Cycling Championship in Glasgow, Scotland in August.