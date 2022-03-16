Ghana Deaf Rugby Union Acquires New Jersey

The Ghana Deaf Rugby Union (GDRU) is set to present the team’s official jjersey to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of their international friendly game in Wales, United Kingdim (UK), in April.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Mr. Akakpo Agodji the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GDRU said the union was working hard to outdoor their new set of jerseys, adding that the presentation to the President and other key personalities in the country was part of their strategies.

The Ghana Deaf Rugby team would on April 20, play their counterparts from Wales, in Wales as part of preparations towards the Deaf Rugby World Cup in Argentina in 2023.

He said the first set of jersey would be presented to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah, the Minister of Youth and Sports, and Dr. Kweku Oteng the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Adonko bitters”.

He said the presentation of the jersey to the president was to honour him for the great support for para-sports in Ghana and also a sign of their appreciation.

He added that the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, producers of Adonko Bitters, had been a pillar for the team and was currently the headline sponsor for the team.

Mr. Agodji called on all non-governmental organisations, individuals to come on board to support the team ahead of the competitions.