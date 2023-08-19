Ghana defeats Togo 9-1 in friendly Amputee Football international match

Ghana’s Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge on Friday walloped their Togolese counterparts by nine goals to one at the Stade Omni Sports in Lome.

The match which was at the request and invitation of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Togo was part of preparations for both countries ahead of the first African Para Games to be hosted in Accra, Ghana in September this year.

The Black Challenge goals came from striker Mohammed Mubarak who had a great game with five goals, Yahya Yusuf got two goals, Allotey scored one goal while the hosts scored an own goal through Mouth Ben.

Coach Stephen Richard Obeng who led the victors said the match was a very good exercise because it made him observe some players well and saw the confidence level of the players who started and the substitutions did very well.

He expressed that the squad is very good and hoped that the government will support them to win the football event at the African Para Games.

Technical Director, Ali Jarra noted that disabled athletes and team always bring laurels to the nation, so they should be taken care of very well.

He stressed that disability is not inability, and hoped that corporate Ghana will motivate the team.

President of Ghana Amputee Football, Mr. Forster Kwarteng who was elated with the performance and high score-line promised to enhance the morale of the Black Challenge, and thanked the President of the African Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen for his efforts, especially in ensuring that Ghana organises a successful event in September.

Monsieur Astutse Klegbe, President of the Togolese Paralympic Committee commended and congratulated the Ghana team and hoped that one day they will also win.

Mr. Emmanuel Akpabli who was instrumental in ensuring a hospitable atmosphere for the game told Yours Truly the leaders of Para Sports in Ghana are really committed and ready to support the athletes to realize their aspirations in sports.

Mr. Samuel Obeng, a member of the executive also praised the team and advised them not to be relaxed until they win the 2023 Para Games