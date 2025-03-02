Ghana Defender Abdul Mumin Faces Race Against Time Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Ghana’s national team has been hit with a major concern as defender Abdul Mumin sustained an injury during Rayo Vallecano’s 1-1 La Liga draw against Sevilla on Saturday, casting uncertainty over his availability for critical World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The 26-year-old center-back, a linchpin in Ghana’s defense, was forced off in the 35th minute after an impressive but abbreviated performance that included a goal-line clearance, a key interception, and an 81% pass accuracy rate.

Mumin’s potential absence looms large as Ghana prepares to host Chad in Accra on March 21 before traveling to face Madagascar in Morocco on March 24—a match relocated due to venue issues. His form this season has been stellar, with two goals and an assist in 24 league appearances, earning him recognition as one of La Liga’s standout defenders. His ability to balance defensive grit with composed ball distribution has made him indispensable for both club and country.

The timing of the injury could hardly be worse. Ghana, seeking to rebound from a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign, relies heavily on Mumin’s leadership and reliability at the back. His absence would force head coach Otto Addo to reshuffle a defense already under scrutiny for inconsistent performances. While the extent of the injury remains unclear, Ghanaian fans and staff alike are holding their breath, aware that Mumin’s presence could be the difference between stability and vulnerability in high-stakes matches.

Mumin’s rise in Spain has been a bright spot for Ghanaian football, showcasing the nation’s ability to produce top-tier defensive talent. His contributions at Rayo Vallecano, including a Player of the Month accolade earlier this season, underscore his growth into a player capable of anchoring both club and international backlines. As the Black Stars aim to reignite their World Cup qualifying campaign, all eyes will be on medical updates from Madrid, with hopes that Mumin recovers in time to bolster Ghana’s quest for a spot at the 2026 tournament.

For now, the focus shifts to contingency planning. Should Mumin miss out, Ghana may turn to alternatives like Alexander Djiku or Daniel Amartey, but neither offers the same blend of aerial dominance and tactical intelligence. The coming days will test the depth of Ghana’s squad—and the resilience of a player whose career has been defined by overcoming challenges.