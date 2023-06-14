Ghana defender Gideon Mensah ruled out of Madagascar clash

AJ Auxerre defender Gideon Mensah will miss Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Madagascar due to a knee injury.

This was disclosed on the official twitter page of the Black Stars on Tuesday.

The player arrived at camp on Monday but was subsequently excused from the game following a careful examination by the medical team.

According to Dr. Prince Pambo, the head of the team’s medical staff, Mensah had experienced the knee injury during the season.

His team managed the injury cautiously up until the end of the season. However, after a camp review, it was agreed that it would be appropriate he was removed from the team to prevent aggravation of the injury.

“We expect him to have enough rest during the break to be able to recover on time for next season,” Dr. Pambo said.

Mensah, who made his debut for Ghana in 2019 against South Africa, has already featured in one Africa Cup of Nations tournament and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His absence would be felt by the team, as he has been a valuable asset on the defensive end.

The team would travel to Madagascar on Friday for the game scheduled for Sunday at Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.

Black Stars are fully aware that a win in this game will guarantee their entry into the 2023 competition, which is set to be held by Ivory Coast early in the following year.