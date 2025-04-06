Ghana Defends State Gold Purchases to Curb Smuggling, Ensure Fair Prices

The Ghanaian government has justified its direct intervention in the gold trade as a necessary measure to stabilize prices and combat rampant smuggling in the small-scale mining sector.

Sammy Gyamfi, Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), revealed that state-backed gold purchases using public funds aim to close pricing gaps that have long disadvantaged local miners.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on April 5, Gyamfi dismissed criticism of the policy, arguing that private buyers routinely demand discounts of 5–10% from market rates, a practice that drives miners toward illicit foreign traders. “Government seed capital ensures fair pricing, removing the incentive to smuggle,” he said, noting that Ghana loses an estimated $2 billion annually to gold smuggling, according to 2024 Ghana Revenue Authority data.

The intervention forms part of broader reforms under the newly established Ghana Gold Board, which will centralize gold assaying, exports, and foreign exchange repatriation. Historically, 60% of Ghana’s gold exports have been controlled by foreign traders, many of whom fail to repatriate earnings as required by law.

Ghana’s move mirrors resource nationalism trends across Africa, from Zimbabwe’s lithium export bans to Namibia’s critical minerals ownership rules. While the policy could strengthen local control, past attempts like Zambia’s copper export restrictions show mixed results. Success hinges on transparent pricing mechanisms and avoiding the bottlenecks that plagued Ghana’s 2022 community mining scheme. With gold accounting for 48% of Ghana’s 2024 export earnings, the stakes for effective implementation couldn’t be higher.