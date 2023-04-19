Ghana Deluxe To Giveaway 6000 Cedis Worth Of Lunch Coupons

Ghana Deluxe has announced their giving away 6000 cedis worth of lunch coupons to patrons.

In a press release on Monday, the travel and destination magazine said this was in celebration of their new partnership with social media influencer Wesley Kesse.

The press release said, “The collaboration with Wesley comes at a critical time for Ghana Deluxe, which is creating the ultimate Travel App to appeal to a larger audience and improve the user experience.”

Patrons must download the Ghana Deluxe app and follow Ghana Deluxe on two social media platforms. Entry starts on Tuesday 18th April and winners will be announced on 22nd April 2023.

Ghana Deluxe is an indigenous Ghanaian magazine company that promotes Ghanaian culture, through tourism, travel, and food.