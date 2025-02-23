Ghana Demands Answers as U.S. Deportations Spark Outcry in Parliament

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is set to face a grilling in Parliament this Friday, February 28, over mounting concerns about the treatment and reintegration of Ghanaian nationals deported from the United States.

The summons follows urgent calls from lawmakers for concrete government action to address what they describe as systemic neglect of citizens forcibly returned to Ghana amid reports of harsh conditions in U.S. detention centers.

The issue exploded into public debate last week when Assin South MP John Ntim Fordjour delivered an impassioned plea in Parliament, condemning the “inhumane” handling of deportees. “These individuals, many of whom have spent decades in the U.S., are subjected to degrading treatment before their expulsion,” Fordjour stated, citing media investigations and firsthand accounts. “Their return to Ghana is not just a bureaucratic process—it’s a humanitarian crisis.”

Fordjour’s remarks underscore a growing unease over Ghana’s preparedness to support returnees, many of whom lack familial ties, financial resources, or cultural familiarity after years abroad. He urged the government to launch targeted reintegration programs, including skills training and job placement initiatives, to prevent deportees from sliding into destitution. “Without structured support, we risk abandoning them twice: first by the U.S., and then by their own nation,” he argued.

The parliamentary inquiry places Ablakwa at the center of a politically sensitive storm. Critics accuse the government of sluggish diplomacy in advocating for deportees’ rights and securing humane repatriation terms. Meanwhile, advocacy groups highlight broader tensions in Ghana-U.S. relations, particularly around migration policies. The U.S. has ramped up deportations of Ghanaian nationals in recent years, often citing visa overstays or criminal convictions, but advocates argue due process and dignity are frequently overlooked.

Ablakwa’s appearance on Friday is expected to outline the Foreign Ministry’s strategy, including potential diplomatic engagements with U.S. authorities and partnerships with local NGOs to assist returnees. However, analysts caution that solutions require more than rhetoric. “This isn’t just about bilateral talks—it’s about building a social safety net that addresses trauma, stigma, and economic exclusion,” said migration expert Dr. Araba Atta. “Deportees often return to a Ghana that feels alien, and without support, they become invisible casualties of global migration politics.”

The debate also reignites questions about Ghana’s role in protecting its diaspora. With an estimated 1 million Ghanaians living in the U.S., the government faces pressure to bolster consular services and legal aid for those facing deportation. Yet resource constraints and bureaucratic hurdles persist, leaving many to navigate complex immigration systems alone.

As Parliament prepares to hold Ablakwa accountable, the stakes extend beyond policy. For families of deportees, the session represents a rare moment of visibility—a chance to transform private anguish into public action. Whether the government’s response meets their hopes, however, remains to be seen.