The Ghanaian government has denied any act of intimidation or maltreatment of Nigerian nationals in the country.

The government stressed that there was no targeting of Nigerians traders for maltreatment in Ghana.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the Minister for Information Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said the government was committed to maintaining warm relations with its entire sister nations, particularly, for well-known historical reasons, with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Oppong-Nkrumah said Ghana would therefore proceed to engage the federal government of Nigeria to resolve exhaustively any matters that have the potential to mar the warm relations between the two countries,

The minister expressed concern about a statement issued last Friday by his Nigerian counterpart Lai Mohammed, on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria concerning current relations between Ghana and Nigeria alleging that Nigerians were being targeted for maltreatment in Ghana.

There have been instances of misunderstanding between Nigerian traders operating in Ghana and their Ghanaian counterparts, with the Ghanaian traders demanding that Nigerian traders stop practicing their businesses in Ghana.

The Nigerian traders, however, accuse their Ghanaian counterparts of flouting the protocols of the sub-regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“As we speak, none of our laws is in breach of ECOWAS or the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and regulations. Indeed there have been occasions for some other countries to report Ghana to some international platforms, and they ruled in Ghana’s favor that none of our laws is in breach of those ECOWAS or WTO protocols,” the information minister said. Enditem